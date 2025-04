The Texas State Legislature is debating legislation, today, that would prevent the sales of e-cigarettes near schools.

San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte told lawmakers that, in his city, one-in-three vape shops are within one-thousand feet from a school. He says kids are vulnerable to the fruity smells of flavored vapes, which can smell like candy.

There have been dozens of bills filed this session, dealing with smoking and vaping.