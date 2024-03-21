Vaqueros Fooball Stadium Renamed To Recognize Robert And Janet Vacker

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There’s been another name change for the stadium that will be the home to the new UTRGV Vaqueros football team. University officials announced Thursday that UTRGV Stadium will be known as Robert and Janet Vacker Stadium.

The renaming is in coordination with a $20 million gift from the owners of Bert Ogden Auto Group to the UTRGV Athletics Department. UTRGV announced last month that it had purchased what was then known as H-E-B Park, the former home of the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros soccer club.

The stadium is the second UTRGV entity to bear the Vacker name after the Robert C. Vacker College of Business and Entrepreneurshi