‘Varsity Blues’ Mastermind Faces Sentencing For College Scam

FILE - William "Rick" Singer founder of the Edge College & Career Network, departs federal court in Boston, on March 12, 2019. The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, after helping authorities secure the convictions of a slew of wealthy parents involved in his scheme to rig the selection process at top-tier schools. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(AP) — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal is set to be sentenced in federal court. Prosecutors are seeking six years in prison for Rick Singer, who helped authorities secure the convictions of a slew of wealthy parents involved in his scheme to rig the selection process at top-tier schools. For years as an admissions consultant, Singer helped deep-pocketed parents get their often undeserving kids get into college with bogus test scores and athletic credentials. Singer began secretly cooperating with investigators and worked with the FBI to record hundreds of phone conversations and meetings. That led to the arrest of dozens of parents and athletic coaches in 2019.