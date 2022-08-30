WORLD

Vatican Calls Russia The Aggressor In War In Ukraine

File photo: Pope Francis (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Vatican is calling Russia the aggressor in its invasion of Ukraine after Kyiv  criticized previous comments from Pope Francis. He described a vocal Putin supporter as an “innocent” victim of war when she was killed in a car bombing last week.

The statement from the Vatican says the Pope condemns Russia’s war “as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious.” Experts say it’s the first time Pope Francis has specifically called out Russia as the country to blame in the conflict.

