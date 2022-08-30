Vatican Calls Russia The Aggressor In War In Ukraine

The Vatican is calling Russia the aggressor in its invasion of Ukraine after Kyiv criticized previous comments from Pope Francis. He described a vocal Putin supporter as an “innocent” victim of war when she was killed in a car bombing last week.

The statement from the Vatican says the Pope condemns Russia’s war “as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious.” Experts say it’s the first time Pope Francis has specifically called out Russia as the country to blame in the conflict.