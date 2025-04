People gather in St. Peter's Square as they await the arrival of the body of Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(Vatican City) — St. Peter’s Basilica is being flooded with thousands of people wanting to pay their respects to Pope Francis.

The Vatican announced today it may extend visiting hours beyond midnight due to the overwhelming turnout.

Francis will lie in state for three days before Saturday’s funeral, that’s expected to draw at least a quarter of a million people. Pope Francis died Monday after suffering a stroke.