WORLD

Vatican: Pope Improving Since Hospitalization With Iinfection

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
Pope Francis helped to get on his car at the end of weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday for some previously scheduled tests, slipping out of the Vatican after his general audience and before the busy start of Holy Week this Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has rested well overnight and is “progressively improving” after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection. The 86-year-old pope had part of one lung removed as a young man. A Vatican spokesman said Thursday that Francis ate breakfast, read the newspapers and was working from his hospital room at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. Francis was hospitalized Wednesday after having suffered breathing problems in recent days and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection. The Vatican said he would remain for a few days of treatment.

 

Fred Cruz

House GOP Pushes Sprawling Bill To ‘unleash’ American Energy

Previous article

Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Reporter On Spying Charge

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD