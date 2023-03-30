Vatican: Pope Improving Since Hospitalization With Iinfection

(AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has rested well overnight and is “progressively improving” after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection. The 86-year-old pope had part of one lung removed as a young man. A Vatican spokesman said Thursday that Francis ate breakfast, read the newspapers and was working from his hospital room at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. Francis was hospitalized Wednesday after having suffered breathing problems in recent days and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection. The Vatican said he would remain for a few days of treatment.