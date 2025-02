File photo: Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

The Vatican says Pope Francis had another restful night in the hospital. The Pontiff has been hospitalized in Rome for well over a week with bronchitis and pneumonia. He’s also shown some signs of kidney failure, but that seems to be under control for now.

The Pope continues to recieve oxygen therapy. The latest statement from the Vatican expressed the Pope’s gratitude to the people who have gathered to pray for his health.