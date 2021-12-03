Vatican Takes In 12 Migrants As Pope Denounces Indifference

Pope Francis leads a holy mass at GSP stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(AP) — Pope Francis denounced the “indifference” that the West shows migrants as the Vatican confirmed at least a dozen asylum-seekers would be transferred from the Mediterranean island nation to Italy.

The Vatican said the Rome-based Sant’Egidio Community, working with governments, had arranged to bring the would-be refugees to Italy in the coming weeks, though it only said 12 would be transferred.

Earlier, the Cypriot Interior Ministry had thanked Francis and the Holy See for the initiative to relocate 50 migrants, saying it was a recognition of Cyprus’ inability to continue to absorb an influx of migrants. The Vatican didn’t immediately respond when asked about the discrepancy, though presumably more could be transferred at a later date.