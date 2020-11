An 18-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Donna that also injured two passengers Wednesday morning.

Donna police say the 18-year-old lost control of the vehicle and crashed onto the property of Circus Vazquez. The driver was killed, and a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy riding in the vehicle, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not yet releasing the names of the victims, saying they’re still investigating the circumstances of the crash.