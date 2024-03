A 40-year-old man who was trying to steal a car in San Antonio is dead. Police say at about 4 a.m. at an apartment complex off Micron Drive near Culebra Road, the owner of the vehicle fired at the man who was trying to drive away in the car.

The suspect was hit by gunfire but was able to get out of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released names. It’s not known if the car owner will face charges.