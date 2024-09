A pursuit in Starr County has led to an arrest as well as the detention of more than a dozen illegal immigrants. Deputies began pursuing a Ford Taurus on Tuesday after it refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Roma.

The driver ran from the vehicle and was caught in the brush by deputies and members of the Border Patrol. Twenty-eight-year-old Jose Manuel Gonzalez was arrested. The 13 illegal immigrants inside the Taurus were also taken into custody.