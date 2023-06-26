Vehicle Rollover Kills 18-Year-Old San Benito Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An 18-year-old San Benito man was killed and a 20-year-old man was seriously hurt in a 1-vehicle wreck in San Benito early Monday morning.

At around 2 a.m., police were called to a residential neighborhood off of Expressway 83 along McCulloch Street where they found a wrecked 2010 Cadillac Escalade.

A passenger in the SUV, Jaime Abraham Samaniego, was found dead inside the vehicle. The driver was found on the ground after being thrown from the vehicle and was rushed to the hospital. San Benito police are still working to learn what led to the deadly rollover.