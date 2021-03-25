Vela: Biden Moved Too Quickly On Reversing Trump Policy On Unaccompanied Minors

A South Texas congressman says President Biden may have moved too quickly to reverse the previous administration’s policy on unaccompanied minors at U.S.-Mexico border.

In a statement Wednesday, Democratic Congressman Filemon Vela of Brownsville said Biden did the right thing in changing the Trump administration policy because the law requires the U.S. government to care for minors that make it across the border.

However, Vela says the new administration was unprepared for the surge in border crossings, which came as the U.S. was also dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vela said Biden probably should have taken more time to set up a solid system to care for those minors before changing the previous policy.