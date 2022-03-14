Vela Files Bill To Name Brownsville Post Office After Fallen Soldier From Brownsville

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela has introduced a bill to rename a Brownsville post office after a Brownsville native killed in the war in Afghanistan.

First Lieutenant Andres Zermeno was killed in combat September 25th 2011 during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. The 37-year-old Zermeno was a highly decorated officer and Vela says his sacrifice should be recognized for future generations.

Vela’s bill would put Zermeno’s name on the post office at Los Ebanos Boulevard and Old Alice Road.