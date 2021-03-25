Venezuelan COVID Patients Increasingly Seeking In-Home Care

Alberto Alfonso turns on a generator to keep oxygen concentrators working as nurse Marlene Cabezasstand stands next to him in the living room of the Lares family apartment in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The Lares family is being treated at home for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

(AP) — In Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, and other cities, it is challenging to find a bed at a public hospital because of a spike in coronavirus cases and chronic understaffing. And millions in the economically struggling nation are priced out of private facilities, where bills can reach thousands of dollars.

So a growing number of people affected by the coronavirus are choosing to be cared for at their homes even when their illness warrants a hospital stay. Dr. Leonardo Acosta is part of a team of about 15 health care workers providing in-home care for COVID-19 patients. He says demand for his service is higher than ever.