Venezuelans Expelled From US Decide Next Steps In Mexico

Jose Cuicas from Venezuela listens to an audio message on his phone outside of a migrant shelter in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The mechanic is one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the U.S. and Mexico to deny them the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)