Venezuelans Expelled From US Decide Next Steps In Mexico

Jose Cuicas from Venezuela listens to an audio message on his phone outside of a migrant shelter in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The mechanic is one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the U.S. and Mexico to deny them the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

(AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities.

 

