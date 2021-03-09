Venezuelans Overjoyed By US Temporary Residency Opportunity

Venezuelan Ruth Valle poses for a portrait at her home in Miami, Florida, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Valle became stranded in Miami just over a year ago, after having taken a trip on a tourist visa to buy clothes, cosmetics, and food to resell in Venezuela and make some extra money to subsist. But flights were canceled due to the pandemic in March 2020, two days before hers was scheduled to depart, and she has remained in South Florida since then. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(AP) — Venezuelan immigrant Maria Ortiz is overjoyed by the decision of the U.S. government to grant several hundred thousand people in her position temporary legal residency.

The 25-year-old woman left Venezuela almost four years ago after she graduated from college and realized her job opportunities were nonexistent. She has been working in restaurant kitchens in Maryland, unable to get a job in her petroleum engineering field.

Now, the decision by the Biden administration opens the possibility to Venezuelans to work legally in the U.S. Ortiz hopes to find a job in her field of study.