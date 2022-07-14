Venezuela’s Alarmingly Low Vaccine Rate Among Worst In World

(AP) — Measles, rubella and polio shots are going in children’s arms in Venezuela in recent weeks as part of a countrywide vaccination campaign. But those shots won’t fill the gaps in vaccine records.
Public health officials have long warned that Venezuela has alarmingly low vaccination rates. Specific data on rates have been elusive in Venezuela. But an Associated Press analysis of rare government figures and estimates from public health agencies shows the country’s vaccination crisis is growing.
Many children lack several of the 10 vaccines recommended by 12 months of age to protect against 14 diseases. Experts blame political turmoil, poverty, and access issues. Venezuelan officials didn’t respond to inquiries for comment on the vaccine crisis.