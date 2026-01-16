Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado waves to supporters on Pennsylvania Avenue as she leaves the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Trump has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize from Venezuela’s opposition leader. Maria Corina Machado was awarded the prize last year for promoting democratic rights in her South American country.

On Thursday, Machado gave the award to President Trump, in appreciation for deposing Venezuela’s former leader Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier this month, the Nobel Committee reiterated that “a Nobel Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others,” and that once a peace prize winner has been announced, “the decision stands for all time.”