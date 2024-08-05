Venezuela’s Top Prosecutor Announces Criminal Probe Against Opposition Leaders González, Machado

(AP) — Venezuela’s top prosecutor on Monday announced a criminal investigation against the opposition’s presidential candidate Edmundo González and leader Maria Corina Machado over their call on the country’s armed forces to abandon its support of President Nicolás Maduro and stop repressing demonstrators.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab’s statement tied the investigation directly to the written appeal that the two members of the opposition sent hours earlier about the demonstrators who have come out in force to defend their votes in the July 28 election.

Saab said Gonzalez’s and Machado’s statement shows the alleged commission of various crimes including usurpation of functions, dissemination of false information to cause fear and conspiracy.

The armed forces are traditionally the arbiter of political disputes in Venezuela. But they’ve shown no inkling of ditching Maduro even in the face of credible evidence presented by the opposition that it trounced the self-proclaimed socialist at the polls by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

González and Machado called on rank and file members of the security forces to rethink their loyalty to Maduro.