Verlander Declines $25M Astros Option, Becomes Free Agent

(AP) — Justin Verlander has declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent. The move for the 39-year-old right-hander who is likely headed to his third Cy Young Award comes five days after winning the World Series. Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165. Later Thursday, several teams declined options on players, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, who turned down Justin Turner’s $16 million option in favor of a $16 million buyout.