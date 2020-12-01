‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues And Hospitals Overflow

(AP)–Nearly 37,000 people died of COVID-19 in the U.S. in November, the most since the dark early days of the pandemic. It’s engulfing families in grief, filling newspaper obituary pages and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals.

States have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing health care systems – and their workers – to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs.

Health officials fear that the situation will be even worse in coming weeks, after many Americans ignored pleas to stay home over the Thanksgiving holiday.