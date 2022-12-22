Vet Groups Call For Release Of Afghan Soldier

Veterans groups are urging the Biden Administration to release an Afghan soldier in custody for crossing the border illegally.

The Texas Tribune reports nearly two dozen organizations have signed onto a letter supporting Abdul Wasi Safi, a member of the Afghan Special Forces who served alongside U.S. troops. Wasi was apprehended in September after crossing the border near Eagle Pass in an attempt to join his brother in Houston.

The letter says the Administration must “fulfill America’s promise” to Wasi, and grant him parole while he awaits his asylum hearing.