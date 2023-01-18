Veteran Accuses Rep. Santos Of Taking Charity Funds For Dog

A disabled veteran is accusing freshman Republican Congressman George Santos of fraud over a fundraising effort for the vet’s sick dog. Santos has sparked controversy after he made false claims about his background, including his heritage, his education, and his professional career.

Disabled veteran Richard Osthoff says in 2016, Santos promised he could raise money for surgery to remove a tumor from Osthoff’s service dog. Osthoff says the online fundraiser Santos set up raised three-thousand dollars, but Santos disappeared with the money. Osthoff’s dog died the following year.