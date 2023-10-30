Veteran Educator Chavez Named Interim Superintendent Of BISD

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville school trustees have selected a superintendent to temporarily fill the post being vacated by Dr. Rene Gutierrez.

The Brownsville school board naming Dr. Jesus Chavez interim superintendent. Chavez is currently the executive director of the South Texas Association of Schools. He has previously served as superintendent of schools in Harlingen, Corpus Christi, and Round Rock.

Chavez is a Brownsville native and a Brownsville schools graduate. He will take over for Gutierrez who’s been named the finalist for the superintendent’s position in the McAllen school district.