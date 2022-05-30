Veteran McAllen Police Officer Arrested On Drug Charges

McAllen police are revealing that one of their officers is under arrest on drug charges.

A police department news release says Juan Garza Jr. was arrested at a home on the 3400 block of North McColl where officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances early last Friday morning. The officers met with the woman who made the call and during a search of the home spotted two men with illegal drugs in plain view. One of men was Garza.

The 33-year-old, 11-year veteran of the McAllen PD is charged with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested the 26-year-old woman on an outstanding drug possession charge from Kendall County, north of San Antonio.