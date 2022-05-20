NATIONAL

Veteran Miami DEA Agents Charged In Bribery Conspiracy

FILE - This June 13, 2016, file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

(AP)–A current U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a former supervisor were charged Friday with leaking confidential law enforcement information to defense lawyers in Florida in exchange for cash and gifts.

A five-count bribery-conspiracy indictment unsealed in New York charges the agent, John Costanzo Jr., with accepting bribes to provide sensitive information about investigations to Manny Recio, a former Miami supervisor who retired from DEA two years ago to work as a private investigator for local defense attorneys.

The DEA and attorneys for Recio and Costanzo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

