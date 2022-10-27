Veterans Affairs Dept. Announces Grants For Homeless Vets

FILE - The Veterans Affairs Department is shown on June 21, 2013, in Washington. The Veterans' Affairs Department on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or who are at risk of losing their homes. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

(AP) — The Department of Veterans has announced grant programs to help veterans who are homeless or who are at risk of losing their homes. The grants are for the federal budget year that starts Oct. 1, 2023.

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides services to quickly rehouse veterans and their families who are homeless, prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s home or find new, more suitable housing options for veterans and their families.

Two other grants will pay for “transitional supportive housing beds or service centers” or provide apartment-style housing for veterans, who can keep the units after they complete the program.