Veterans Day In 2020: Quiet Parades, Somber Virtual Events

Walter Nalywajko of American Legion Post 943 salutes during the Veteran's Day ceremony at Veteran's Memorial Community Park with over a hundred people in attendance for their Veterans Day Program on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Mark Welsh/Daily Herald via AP)

(AP) – The U.S. is celebrating this Veterans Day with virtual gatherings and spectator-free parades. Many of the traditional ceremonies have been canceled this year because of the surging coronavirus that has killed thousands of veterans.

Several of the nation’s veterans homes are fighting new outbreaks and are barring visitors. In New York City, a quiet parade of military vehicles with no spectators rolled through Manhattan Wednesday.

President Donald Trump took part in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony. So far, about 4,200 veterans have died from COVID-19 at facilities run by the Department of Veterans Affairs.