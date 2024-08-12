LOCALTRENDING

Veterans Middle School Targeted In Threat Against Rio Grande City Grulla

jsalinasBy 123 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Three people are reported to have been detained after a threat was made against the Rio Grande City Grulla school district this past weekend. At least one of the three has been charged with one count of making a threat against school safety – the suspect identified only as a juvenile enrolled in the school district. The threat was made on Snapchat Saturday, targeting Veterans Middle School.

The FBI had alerted the Starr County Sheriff’s Office to the threat, launching a multi-agency investigation. No information was given about the nature of the threat, which came the weekend before Monday’s start of the new school year.

US Beefs Up Posture In Middle East, Warns An Iran-Backed Attack On Israel Could Come This Week

Previous article

Texas Church Where Gunman Killed Dozens In 2017 Demolished Over Protests By Some Families

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL