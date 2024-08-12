Veterans Middle School Targeted In Threat Against Rio Grande City Grulla

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Three people are reported to have been detained after a threat was made against the Rio Grande City Grulla school district this past weekend. At least one of the three has been charged with one count of making a threat against school safety – the suspect identified only as a juvenile enrolled in the school district. The threat was made on Snapchat Saturday, targeting Veterans Middle School.

The FBI had alerted the Starr County Sheriff’s Office to the threat, launching a multi-agency investigation. No information was given about the nature of the threat, which came the weekend before Monday’s start of the new school year.