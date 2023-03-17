NATIONAL

Veto Of Kansas Bill On Trans Athletes Sets Up Override Fight

FILE -Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives her inaugural address for her second four-year term, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, on the south steps of the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. A Kansas bill banning transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for the third year in a row Friday, March 17, 2023 setting up a hotly contested fight in the Republican-controlled Legislature to override her. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

(AP) — A Kansas bill banning transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports has been vetoed for the third year in a row.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s third veto sets up a hotly contested fight in the Republican-controlled Legislature to override her. Kelly said in her veto message Friday that the bill would harm students’ mental health and hinder the state’s efforts to recruit businesses.

Supporters argue a ban would protect fair competition and opportunities for women and girls. The House and Senate votes on this year’s bill suggest that supporters could have just enough votes to garner the two-thirds majorities in both chambers necessary to override a veto.

