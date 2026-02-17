City Hall is starting to consider making bus rides free in San Antonio, but the union representing bus drivers doesn’t like the idea. At least four city council members and Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones are showing support for the move toward “zero fare transit.”

The president of the bus drivers’ union says they found out what free bus rides would look like during the pandemic, when bus fares were waived. Union President Robert Garza says “undesirable” people ride the bus even though they’re not going anywhere, and they refuse to get off.