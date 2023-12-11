Vicente Gonzalez Announces 2024 Re-Election Run

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

District 34 Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has made it official – announcing Monday his bid for re-election in 2024.

Gonzalez is running for a fourth term representing the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas. The first two terms were as the District 15 congressman. He ran in neighboring District 34 after the congressional boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 Census. No other Democrat has announced a primary challenge to Gonzalez.

However, five candidates will vye for the Republican nomination, including Mayra Flores who briefly represented District 34 after winning a special election in June 2022. She lost to Gonzalez in the November general election.