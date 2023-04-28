Victim Critical, Suspect At Large After Shooting At Fiesta Event

A man is in the hospital and a suspect is on the run after a shooting at Fiesta De Los Reyes in Market Square late Wednesday night.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to the reported shooting on South Concho near I-10. Officers say two men got into a fight at the Fiesta event, and one of them shot the other in the chest. The wounded man is in critical condition at Brooke Army Medical Center.

The suspect is still on the loose, and investigators don’t have a good description because he was wearing a hoodie.