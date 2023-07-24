Victim Killed In San Perlita Shooting Confirmed To Be A Santa Rosa Student

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Santa Rosa school district is confirming that one of its students was killed in a weekend shooting that left another person in critical condition.

School Superintendent Yolanda Chapa identified the student as Arturo Sauceda. His age and grade were not disclosed. Sauceda was one of two people shot Saturday night in the 1400 block of 7th Street in the Willacy County town of San Perlita. The other victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspected shooter, Jose Villalobos, who is jailed on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.