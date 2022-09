Authorities say an elderly Rio Hondo man who died after being attacked by a swarm of bees had gotten stung hundreds of times.

90-year-old Rene Almanza Zamorano was on a tractor mower cutting the grass on his property north of Rio Hondo Tuesday when he riled up a hive of bees that was inside of an old boat.

First responders had to don protective suits to get to the man and get him to the hospital where he died.