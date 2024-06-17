Victim Of Juneteenth Shooting Was IDEA Public Schools Employee

One of the victims of Saturday’s deadly shooting at a Juneteenth Celebration in Round Rock worked for IDEA Public Schools. Fifty-four-year-old Ara Duke, who was gunned down over the weekend, worked for the not-for-profit charter school operator.

In a statement, officials confirmed her employment at IDEA Rundberg in Austin. They called Duke “a valued member of our team” saying she will be greatly missed. Counselors are being made available today to provide emotional support for any students or staff during what officials call “this difficult time.”