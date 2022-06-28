Victim Run Over In Harlingen Was Wanted For Same-Day Murder Near Houston

Authorities say the man who was struck and killed along the shoulder of I-69E in Harlingen last week was a Houston-area murder suspect. Police in Mont Belvieu, east of Houston, identify the man as Osvaldo Rodriguez.

Police had been trying to track Rodriguez down since early last Thursday morning when they say he shot and killed his wife. It was about 12 hours later when Rodriguez was run over in Harlingen by what police have described as a utility truck.

A surveillance camera photo shows Rodriguez standing behind a white pickup truck on the southbound shoulder of I-69E near the Wilson Road exit shortly before he was struck.