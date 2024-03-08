Victims’ Families React To Uvalde Independent Investigation Conclusions

File photo: Surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Uvalde shooting victims’ families are not happy with the latest report on the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School in 2022. Independent investigator Jesse Prado presented his findings at the often emotional Uvalde City Council meeting Thursday.

Prado says the 25 city police officers and others acted in “good faith” following protocols. Law enforcement needed 77 minutes to take down the gunman on May 24th. What remains at issue is how better leadership and coordination might have altered the aftermath that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Prado, a former Austin police detective, blamed the district attorney for his needing 20 months to complete the 100-thousand dollar report. Prado does identify some procedural failures that day based on 911 logs and body and police camera footage. Prado notes family members at the school added to the confusion.

This is the third shooting analysis with the most recent being the book-size examination by the U.S. Department of Justice. In contrast, DOJ found catastrophic failures in law enforcement’s response.