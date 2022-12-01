Victims’ Families Urge Love, Kindness As Idaho Campus Mourns

(AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. The vigil was held in honor of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four students were stabbed to death in a home near campus in November, and police have yet to make an arrest in the case. Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves told people at the vigil that the only cure for pain is love. He urged mourners to honor the students’ memories by being kinder and more loving to each other.