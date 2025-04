A North Texas family is speaking out about the death of their 17-year-old son. Austin Metcalf was stabbed in the chest during a track meet earlier this week near Dallas. His brother, Hunter, says there was a war of words with another athlete, who was sitting next to them.

Austin stepped in and that’s when he was killed, he says. The suspect, 17 year old Karmelo Anthony, is charged with murder. Court records show that bond has been set at one-million dollars