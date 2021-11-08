Victims Identified In Weekend Houston Concert Tragedy

Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

(AP) — Authorities have released the names of the eight people who died at a Houston music festival over the weekend.

The victims whose names were released Monday were between the ages of 14 and 27 and came from Texas, Illinois and Washington.

Investigators are reviewing safety procedures and videos, as well as interviewing witnesses, to determine what went wrong Friday when the crowd rushed the stage during a performance by the rapper Travis Scott at the sold-out Astroworld festival.

Authorities say it could be several weeks before the causes of death are released. Hundreds more people were injured in the melee.