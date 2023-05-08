Victims In Deadly Vehicle Wreck In Weslaco Indentified

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Weslaco police continue to investigate a 2-vehicle crash that killed two people on I-2 last Friday. It was during the commute home when a Ford Focus suddenly swerved to avoid a vehicle that had stalled in the westbound righthand lane.

The driver swerved left into the center lane where the Ford sedan collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The wreck killed the driver of the sedan, 36-year-old Martin Anthony Arroyo. His passenger, 30-year-old Lisa Jo Rawlings, suffered massive injuries and was airlifted to the hospital where she died.

The deadly accident happened on the 600 block of the interstate in front of the TruFit Athletic Club.