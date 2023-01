Stephanie Kozofsky, 31, leaves flowers and candles to honor the victims killed in Saturday's ballroom dance studio shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Stephanie Kozofsky, 31, leaves flowers and candles to honor the victims killed in Saturday's ballroom dance studio shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The first names of victims killed in the southern California mass shooting are being released. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office named 65-year-old My Nhan and 63-year-old Lilan Li as two of those who died in Saturday’s shooting.

A gunman killed ten people at a Lunar New Year’s Eve celebration in Monterey Park. The names of the other three women and five men killed haven’t been released. Officials said nine of the victims were in their 60s and 70s and one was in her 50s.