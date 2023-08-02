Victim’s Mom Sues Former Employer

Another lawsuit has been filed over last year’s Uvalde school shooting in Texas. The mother of one of the victims is taking her former employer to court.

Jessica Hernandez claims the church-based campground and conference center was raising money in her name that was ultimately used to renovate a building on the property. The Alto Frio Baptist Camp would not comment on the suit. It alleges that a fundraiser deceived donors, who thought they were giving directly to the Hernandez family.

They were not able to keep anything from the building where they lived for a short time after the attack. Twenty-one people were killed in the shooting last year.