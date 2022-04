Officials are identifying the two people who were killed in a plane crash in Central Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says the victims were Thomas Sands Jr. of Sugar Land, and Cinnamon Franklin of Greenwood, Indiana. The plane was en route from Houston Executive Airport near Katy to the Waco Regional Airport when it went down before 1 p.m. near the town of Marlin.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are working to determine the cause of the crash.