Victims Of Dallas Crash Sue Rashee Rice And Teddy Knox For $10M

This photo provided by the DeSoto Police Department, in DeSoto, Texas, Thursday, April 11, 2024, shows the police booking photo of Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice. (DeSoto Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by the DeSoto Police Department, in DeSoto, Texas, Thursday, April 11, 2024, shows the police booking photo of Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice. (DeSoto Police Department via AP)

Two victims in a Dallas multi-vehicle accident are suing a pair of football players for ten-million-dollars.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova were in their SUV on March 30th when Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox plowed into them.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini and Knox was reportedly driving a Corvette as the two of them raced up the North Central Expressway. A total of six vehicles were involved in the pileup. Rice and Knox walked away afterward. The plaintiffs are suing for medical care and property damage, plus punitive damages.