Victims Of Juneteenth Shooting Identified

The victims of a deadly shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock are being identified. Authorities say 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair and 54-year-old Ara Duke were gunned down Saturday night at Old Settlers Park. Fourteen other people were injured.

Police are still looking for a suspect, but say they don’t believe that Vicknair and Duke were involved in the original altercation that led to the shooting. Round Rock Police Chief Allen banks called the incident a “senseless act of violence.”