Victor Godinez To Join 8 Other Valley Inmates On Texas Death Row

No date has been set for when Victor Godinez will be moved to death row but when he is, he will be the ninth death row inmate from the Rio Grande Valley to be there.

Godinez was sentenced to death Wednesday for shooting and causing the death of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in April 2019. Godinez will eventually be transferred from the Hidalgo County jail to the Polunsky Unit in West Livingston, where he will join four other death row inmates from Hidalgo County and five from Cameron County.

It had been more than five years since a killer from the Valley was sent to death row. That was Gustavo Sandoval who was sentenced to death for shooting Border Patrol agent Javier Vega Jr. in 2014.

The most recent Valley death row inmate to be executed was Robert Ramos in 2018. Ramos had been condemned for killing his wife and two children in 1992. Their bodies were found buried under the bathroom floor of their Progreso home.

The Valley prisoner who’s been on death row the longest is Jose Rivera who was condemned for raping and strangling a 3-year-old Brownsville boy in 1993.

Another high-profile death row inmate from the Valley is Ruben Gutierrez who has had two previous execution dates stayed. Gutierrez was given the death penalty for his role in the stabbing death of an elderly Brownsville woman in 1998.

Also, a Harlingen woman is on female death row. Melissa Lucio was condemned in the beating death of her 2-year-old daughter. She has had one execution date halted, and pleas for clemency for Lucio are ongoing.