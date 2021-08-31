Victorious Taliban Focus On Governing After US Withdrawal

Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

(AP) — The Taliban are reveling in their victory after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, while reiterating their pledge to bring peace and security to the country after decades of war.

An anxious population is waiting to see what the new order looks like. Having humbled the world’s most powerful military, the Taliban now face the challenge of governing a nation of 38 million people that relies heavily on international aid.

It remains to be seen what kind of Islamic rule they can impose on a country that is far more educated and cosmopolitan than it was when the group last governed in the late 1990s.